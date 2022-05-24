BTS' J-Hope posts Jimin's hand written letter; ARMY translates it to English for non-Korean fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ J-HOPE AND JIMIN BTS' J-hope and Jimin

BTS' J-Hope was on a nostalgia spree today. From sharing old photos of BTS' members to posting a handwritten letter by Jimin and Eminem concert tickets with Suga and RM, the K-pop sensation seems to have opened a memory box. J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok shared these on his Instagram Stories.

In the first post, J-Hope aesthetically arranged multiple photos from the members' The Red Bullet Tour. The photos feature the septet --RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope himself. Describing the photos, he wrote, "2014, 2015."

For the second post, he shared a handwritten letter given to him by Jimin. It was a special birthday letter written in Korean. 'When we were young," he wrote for the caption. Making things easier for non-Korean fans, BTS ARMY translated the letter into English and shared on social media platforms.

As per the translations on Twitter, the letter read, "To, Hoseokie hyung (elder brother). Ah hyung. Since this is the first time I'm writing a letter to a member, so it's a little embarrassing (laughs). I'm dying of the cheesiness (laughs). I couldn't celebrate hyung's birthday last year as I wanted so it kept bothering me. But this time I wanted to do something so I've tried preparing even if it's simple."

"I sincerely wish you a happy birthday! Even saying happy birthday like this feels even a first for me (laughs). This is something I always couldn't get to say but while being in Bangtan you've been leading us well as the leader along side us. I'm always thankful and please keep leading our members well in the future too. Please look after me."

"I'm always thankful and please guide (us) the members well in the future too. Hyung probably also has a lot of worries and tough things but thank you for always working even harder than the members without showing it. It'll be hard in future too so please really take care of your body well. These days (your/our) body aches often too but... Anyway, and happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. In future too, I might upset you (sometimes) so please look after me well-! Love you! - dongsaeng (younger sibling) Jiminie," it reads.

For the third post, he chose to share tickets of Eminem's concert, he seemingly attended with RM and Suga. He also tagged the two in the post.

Meanwhile, J-Hope along with other BTS members is preparing for the release of their anthology album Proof. It will be released on June 10.