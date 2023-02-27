BTS Jhope military service: Rapper announces solo song ahead of enlistment; know date and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UARMYHOPE BTS Jhope announces solo song ahead of military enlistment

BTS Jhope military service: While BTS fans were still struggling to accept that the oldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin has started his military service and won't be seen for two years, here comes another blow as the rapper BTS Jhope has also started his military enlistment procedure. The Kpop band's agency announced that Jhope will soon enlist for the military and follow the footsteps of Jin. As the fans expressed their sadness over the same, BIGHIT MUSIC surprised them with the announcement of Jhope's solo song. The rapper would be releasing a solo single called “on the street” this week.

Jhope has earlier hinted that he will be bring something big and called it 'Jhope on the street' and now, the agency confirmed that it is his next solo single. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Jhope wrote the song in order to "share his candid feelings toward his fans," and the title is a reference to "Jhope’s roots—street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began."

The song is set to release on March 3 at 2pm KST (10:30 am IST).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BIG HIT in a statement revealed that Jhope has taken back his request to postpone his military enlistment. The agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". "We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.

BigHit Music said further updates will be shared with the ARMY-- the fan group of BTS--in due course. "We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," the agency added.

BTS Jin was the first member from the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December. As soon as the news of Jhope enlisting in the military dropped on social media, Jin took to one of the rapper's post and said 'Welcome'. He also teased Jhope saying he is his senior so the rapper should not see him in the eyes when he meets him.

On a related note; Jhope recently released the documentary “j-hope IN THE BOX” to detail his journey of producing his first official solo album "Jack In The Box".

