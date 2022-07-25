BTS J-Hope looks dapper as he leaves to host Lollapalooza in Chicago, V cheers for him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS J-Hope looks dapper as he leaves for Lollapalooza

BTS rapper J-Hope left everyone starry-eyed after his pictures from the Incheon Airport went viral on the internet. With tousled hair and a see-through shirt, the rapper looked droolworthy in his airport look. There is no denying that J-Hope loves to experiment with fashion and his quirky OOTD impressed the ARMY as well. For the unversed, J-Hope was heading to Chicago to host Lollapalooza 2022.

As soon as the pictures of BTS' J-Hope from the Incheon Airport surfaced on the internet, ARMY started flooding Twitter with 'have a safe flight' messages. Many fans also wished luck to the rapper for his stint at Lollapalooza.

Also, J-Hope is the first ever South Korean artist to headline the Lollapalooza festival. It will be held at Chicago's Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. At the festival, he will be joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more. Check out the photos and videos here-

Before J-Hope left for Chicago, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung cheered the rapper by sharing Instagram posts. V tried out the new filters with Hobi's new songs in the background. He used the fire filter with 'Arson' song. J-Hope also shared the screenshot of V's post on his Instagram and wrote, "Tae burned it all!"

Meanwhile, J-Hope's first solo album titled 'Jack in the Box' released recently and was warmly welcomed by the fans. The album contains a total of 10 tracks with song titles 'Intro', 'More', 'Pandora's Box', 'Stop', '=', 'Music Box: Reflection', 'What if', 'Safety Zone', 'Future' and 'Arson'.

'Jack in the Box' is the first-ever official solo album from the K-pop superband that recently announced a new chapter of its career. It represents J-Hope's bold aspirations to break the mould and grow further, Big Hit said.

