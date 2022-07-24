BTS' Jin shows off his tennis skills in latest video; J-Hope & ARMY are super impressed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DALBITBANGTAN BTS Jin is rumoured to make his acting debut.

BTS member Jin sent the internet into a meltdown on Sunday after he posted a video of himself practicing tennis. All the members of the Korean boyband are taking time to explore some solo projects but they are making sure to keep their fans and BTS ARMY well aware of their personal and professional endeavors. They are more active on social media platforms and keep sharing pictures and videos with the ARMY. Jin aka Kim Seokjin sweet surprise for his fans has indeed left them wanting more. In the fun video, Jin aka Kim Seokjin is seen wearing a light purple pajama set and acing every shot. He captioned the video and wrote, "Ten-Bie" which is short form for Tennis Newbie.

Check out his post below:

Fans reactions

Jin's fans are drooling over his tennis skills but there's one more person who seemed to be super impressed with him. It is none other than, his BTS co-member J-Hope who took to the comments section and showered Jin with praises. Though Jin called himself a newbie, J-Hope said that he was playing very well. "You are good at it, though?" he commented.

Jin's fans have bombarded the social media platform with their epic reactions and video edits. Check them below:

Jin's upcoming projects

Social media was abuzz with Rumours that Jin is all set to make his acting debut after South Korean actor Kim Nam Gil made certain statements. However, there's no official confirmation regarding this development. Recently he dropped a picture from a recording studio which has left his fans speculating about his future projects. Ever since the band members announced hiatus, some of them have been dropping their individual songs. J-Hope released his solo album, Jack in The Box on July 15. He is also set to headline the Lolapalooza music festival on July 31. Jungkook dropped a solo with Charlie Puth titled Left and Right.

