BTS’ J-Hope flashes bright smile in military uniform. See leaked pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JHOPEFP BTS J-Hope flashes a bright smile in military uniform. See leaked pics

J-Hope of BTS is now completing his mandatory military service in South Korea, having enlisted on April 18. A few images of him in his army uniform went viral soon after he joined the military. In the images, he was wearing his buzz cut and smiling with his fellow trainees. He is said to be a member of the Baekho New Corps' 36th Infantry Division.

In the first photo, J-Hope has a buzz cut and is cheerfully dining with his fellow trainees. With a broad smile, he flashes a thumbs-up sign. This was followed by a group photo of Hobi and other uniformed personnel flashing heart symbols. J-Hope is seen holding a name card that lists him as number one. He is reportedly receiving basic military education and training for around five weeks before joining the army as an active-duty soldier.

See leaked pics,

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Omg (Oh my God) he's looking good!” Another one said, “I wonder if we'll be able to see jhope and jin together at any moment." Someone else said, “I'm happy to see this but I'll wait for hobi's update on Instagram.”

On April 18, J-Hope enrolled in the military. He was seen reconciling with the BTS members before leaving off for his duties in an official video published on BangtanTV. Jin, who is already in the army, came to join all of the members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, other members of BTS will also be enlisting in the army as per their individual timelines. Currently, all of them are focusing are solo careers as a part of their hiatus. They will be returning as a group sometime in 2025.

Also Read: To look like BTS Jimin; 22-year-old Canadian actor undergoes 12 plastic surgeries. DIES

Also Read: BTS Jungkook shares his recipe of 'perilla oil makguksu' as promised; ARMY can't keep calm

Also Read: Kpop idol Moonbin dies allegedly by suicide; BTS RM, Moon Sua and others mourn the loss

Latest Entertainment News