BTS Jungkook shares his recipe of 'perilla oil makguksu' as promised; ARMY can't keep calm

BTS Jungkook again made a surprise appearance on Weverse as he came LIVE late at night to cook his special 'perilla oil makguksu' with the fans. The BTS singer impressed fans with his cooking skills yet again and after the LIVE, fans were left hungry and wanting more. Jungkook shared all the steps to make the buckwheat noodle dish and also promised that he will share the recipe on his Weverse account. The Golden Maknae's cute antics while he was cooking amused the fans and they expressed their amazement at his skills in a number of tweets.

As promised, Jungkook later posted the "recipe for toasty buldak mayo perilla oil makguksu". The post read, "perilla oil 4 (the cold pressed 100% pure perilla oil), cham sauce 2 (t/n: lighter, a little bit sweeter than soy sauce), buldak sauce 1 buldak mayo, 1 egg yolk 1 (and take out all the stringy things!). (you can probably add minced garlic and/or chili flakes to taste but personally haven’t tried it myself)"

"So mix all of that together and your sauce is complete if you're making a bigger portion multiply all of that by two and it’ll be good. Boil as much of the buckwheat noodles as you want to eat, then put in cold water to wash out the starch and toss the noodles to drain them well, Then pour as much sauce as you want over the noodles and add seaweed flakes. I don’t mean just any normal dried seaweed flakes, I’m talking about those seasoned ones!!! So you top it off with the flakes and that's iiiiiiiit!"

Jungkook concluded his post by saying, "I’m sleepy now byeee."

As soon as he dropped the post, ARMY started suggesting that Jungkook should start his own cooking show. Many were even surprised that he cooks such delicious food very easily.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung made an appearance at Park Seo Joon and IU's upcoming movie Dream premiere. Taehyung shares a close bond with Park Seo Joon and they are currently seen together in Jinny's Kitchen. Jungkook accompanied V to support the star cast of the film. Taekook posed for pictures but JK appeared to be a little shy which was amusing to watch.

It was BTS Jungkook's first premiere appearance and BTS V was spotted holding his hand and taking care of him. Watch the video here-

https://twitter.com/Daily_JKUpdate/status/1650462099234250758?s=20

Meanwhile, Dream is an upcoming South Korean film all set to release on April 26.

