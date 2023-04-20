Kpop idol Moonbin dies allegedly by suicide; BTS RM and others mourn the loss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOON_KO_NG Kpop idol Moonbin dies allegedly by suicide

Kpopo idol Moonbin, who was a member of the Korean boy band ASTRO, was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. The police are speculating about suicide while no official confirmation has been made. The singer's death has caused shock waves in the Kpop industry as well as among the fans. Everyone is heartbroken by the death of the 25-year-old. Soon after the news broke, his agency Fantagio issued a statement and said that the funeral will be held in private and the family needs space to mourn.

The statement read, " First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky. Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow."

"It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin. Because we know all too well just how unparalleled the departed [Moonbin] was in his love for his fans, whom he was constantly thinking of, the grief is all the more overwhelming. In order for the bereaved family, who has fallen into great sorrow due to this sudden tragedy, to be able to respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes, we entreat you to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports," it read.

The other Kpop idols like BTS leader RM and more also mourned the loss. RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a black photo on his Instagram to express grief over Moonbin's sudden death. The black photo indicates that it is a sad day for the K-pop industry.

Talking about the sudden death, the police stated, "It appears that Moonbin took his own life. We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death."

