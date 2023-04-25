To look like BTS Jimin; 22-year-old Canadian actor undergoes 12 plastic surgeries. DIES

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE To look like BTS Jimin; a 22-year-old Canadian actor undergoes 12 plastic surgeries

BTS Jimin and other Kpop idols have amassed a humongous fan following outside South Korea in the last decade. fans love them and want to be like them. In order to look like BTS Jimin, a 22-year-old Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci underwent 12 plastic surgeries. Due to the complications from the surgeries, he reportedly died in South Korea on April 23.

The Canadian actor's publicist Eric Blake told DailyMail that to look like Jimin, the star spent over $220,000 on the 12 plastic surgeries. Last November, he got jaw implants and on Saturday, he again went under the knife to get the jaw implants removed. While he knew that the surgery would be risky, he decided to do it and developed an infection. He had to be intubated then. Hours later, he died of complications.

According to the report in Daily Mail, Saint Von Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to join the Kpop world. He was working at a trainee for one of the three big South Korean Entertainment companies.

His publicist Eric Blake said, "It's very tragic and very unfortunate. He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have."

The Canadian actor had got cosmetic procedures like jaw implants, nose jobs, eye lifts, eyebrow lifts, lip reduction, facelifts and other implants done in the last year.

Reportedly, the Canadian actor was getting paid a whopping seven-figure to play BTS Jimin in the Kdrama Pretty Lies. He shot for the same from June to December last year. It is scheduled to air in October.

