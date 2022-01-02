Follow us on Image Source : IG/ABCDEFGHI__LMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ BTS: ARMY goes gaga after Jungkook shares pics with his pups, sets new Instagram record

Jungkook, of the South Korean super K-pop band BTS, is currently trending on social media after he posted an adorable picture of him playing with his two pet pups. He took to Instagram and posted the pictures on Instagram, where he can be seen lying on the floor as his adorable Italian Greyhounds, who are named Song and Paeng, rest on his stomach. He looks dapper dressed in a white T-shirt with black pants.

Moments after he shared the images, he received over 10.5 million likes.

Take a look:

Later, he also took to his Instagram Story section to share puppy photos of his pooch Bam. He also shared more pictures of the dogs and wrote, "Paeng Song."

The BTS members recently created their individual official handles on Instagram. Ever since they have been keeping their ARMY updated with their personal and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, Jungkook became the first person whose Instagram post crossed one million likes in just two minutes. He also broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to cross 1 million likes. Take a look at his new year post that broke the record.

According to reports, Jungkook's first Instagram post of 2022 crossed one million likes in almost two minutes. With this, he has become the fastest person to achieve this.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The K-pop singers are due to hold a concert in Seoul in March 2022.

-with IANS inputs