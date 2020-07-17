Breaking news:Covid-19 positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Image Source : AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN/ INSTAGRAM Breaking news Aishwarya, Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati,Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to the Nanavati hospital over Covid-19 concerns Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday, have been hospitalised. Aishwarya and Aaradhya complained of throat pain and mild fever. The BMC team reached at their residence Jalsa and then both were shifted to Nanavati Hospital in different ambulances. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek are recuperating in an isolation ward in the same hospital.

Earlier, informing everyone about Aishwarya and Aaradhya being coronavirus positive, Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. He wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after Amitabh confirmed the news on Twitter, his son Abhishek also tested positive for COVID-19. He informed everyone about the same via a tweet: "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he wrote.

