Aishwarya, Aaradhya Health Update: Condition stable; shifted to Nanavati Hospital isolation ward

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID19 positive on Sunday and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital. While fans were praying for them, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too tested positive for coronavirus with no symptoms. However, on Friday, the duo complained of fever and throat pain and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Now, their condition is stable and doctors have shifted them to the isolation ward in the same wing as Big B and Junior Bachchan. When admitted, Aishwarya had high fever and was suffering from a throat infection, while Aaradhya had mild fever.

After undergoing treatment, Aishwarya's fever reduced, her throat infection is also better and the condition is stable. On the other hand, Aradhya's fever is almost gone. Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are placed in the same VIP wing of the Nanavati Hospital and Aradhya and Aishwarya are currently kept in the isolated ward under the supervision of doctors like Dr. Barve and Dr. Ansari.

It has been 7 days that the members of Bachchan family tested positive for COVID19. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the second corona test takes place after 7 days. AMC Vishwas Mote and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had told that there will be a second test after a week. So it is expected that the whole family will undergo COVID19 test again, today or in the next one or two days.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had informed about wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya testing positive for coronavirus through a tweet. He wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

While admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans admitted about his health through a series of tweets and also thanking them for the prayers and well wishes. On Friday, he shared, "In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."

T 3596 -

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love 🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

While Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested COVID19 positive, actress Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her grandchildren Navya and Agastya have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

