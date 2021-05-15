Image Source : TWITTER/@PRANJALMISHRAIN Bollywood dialogue writer Subodh Chopra dies of post-COVID complications

The country is battling a second wave of the Coronavirus . Many well-known personalities associated with the film industry have died due to this epidemic. Now dialogue writer Subodh Chopra has also succumbed to the post-Covid complications. He had defeated Covid-19 last week, but then suffered a heart attack and passed away. He wrote dialogues for several films including Emraan Hashmi's Murder and Irrfan Khan's Movie Rog.

The 49-year-old Subodh Chopra's brother Shanky told ETimes, "He had tested negative last week on Saturday, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday (May 10). His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well. This morning, his condition deteriorated further, and I admitted him to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-free."

Subodh had also made a Malayalam film named Vasudha. He not only wrote dialogues and scripts, but was also a director.

This year, celebrities like Shravan, Vanraj bhatia, Abhilasha Patil, Sripadha, Ajay Sharma, Lalit Behl, Amit Mistry and others has also lost their lives.