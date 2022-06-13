Bollywood celebs and drugs controversies: Sanjay Dutt, Aryan Khan, Siddhant Kapoor & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddhant Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Aaryan Khan, Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood celebs and drugs controversies: Bollywood celebs and drug controversies are not new. Often popular faces of showbiz have been linked to drug abuse and have come under the radar of police. The most recent is the case of Siddhant Kapoor. The Bollywood actor, who is the son of Shakti Kapoor and elder brother to Shraddha Kapoor was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel. He was subjected to medical tests for drugs and his results came positive.

Siddhant is not the first one to have embroiled his name in drug controversy, many Bollywood celebrities in the past have been linked to drug abuse including Sanjay Dutt, Aryan Khan, Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and more. Take a look:

Siddhant Kapoor

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor along with four others was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party. He tested positive for drugs in the blood test report. According to police, the rave party was taking place at a posh hotel on MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place. Police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot. As per the latest news, he has been detained.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been vocal about his drug problems. Recently, he said how he consumed drugs to look 'cool' in front of women and how it spoiled his career and image. He also shared going to rehab to get clean and working on himself post that.

Karan Johar Party

Karan Johar's infamous 'drugs' party grabbed many eyeballs. In a 2019 video, several Bollywood A-listers were seen attending a house party hosted by the filmmaker. The guests visible in the video, included Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. It was alleged that the actors were drugged at that time. It created much controversy, so much so that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned when the police were investigating a drug case.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, 23, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, was accused of consuming and possessing drugs in the sensational raids on a cruiser in October 2021. While the star kid was given clean chit in the case, he admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started smoking Ganja (cannabis) in 2018 while studying for graduation in the US.

Bharti Singh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa' for alleged possession and consumption of a banned drug (marijuana) in 2020 after her home was raided. Around 86.50 gms of the banned drug (Marijuana), which is said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home in the raids.

Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was accused of drug consumption and procurement when the police were investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was arrested and investigated by the agencies and was later released by the police.

Meanwhile, the police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.