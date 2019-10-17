Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, Neelam celebrate Karva Chauth 2019, see pictures

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, Neelam celebrate Karwa Chauth

Latest Karwa Chauth News: Several Bollywood divas are celebrating Karva Chauth 2019 with full fervour today at Anil Kapoor's residence. Right from Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Mira Rajput, Neelam and Padmini Kolhapure were spotted in Mumbai city today for Karwa Chauth puja, which is scheduled to begin at 8:16 pm tonight.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a stunning appearance in a red saree. The actress, who is making her Bollywood comeback with Nikamma, is married to businessman Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa and Raj Kundra are blessed with a son Viaan Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty celebrates Karwa Chauth

The actress took to Instagram to post a video from the Karwa Chauth celebration. "Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang .Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always", the caption read.

Raveena Tandon looked ravishing in a red Anarkali Kurta. Raveena married businessman Anil Thadani in 2004 and was blessed with two kids Rasha in 2005 and Ranbir in 2008.

Raveena Tandon

She is currently seen as one of the judges of Nach Baliye 9.

Raveena Tandon Karwa Chauth 2019

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was papped in a pink saree. Shahid and Mira have a daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira Rajput

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page