BMC posts notice on illegal construction at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval. A BMC team went to the Pali Hill office of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive the notice, a civic official told PTI. The notice pointed out over a dozen alterations in the

bungalow, like a "toilet being converted into office cabin" and "new toilets being constructed along side the staircase", the official said.

The BMC has asked Kangana to respond within 24 hours to let the civic body know if she had any approvals for the work, he said. Meanwhile, the actress reacted to the same and tweeted, "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all."

Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Kangana had on Monday taken to Twitter to share videos of at her office premises here and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property.

However, the civic body had said the visit by its officals was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Bandra.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai pastes notice outside actor Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction in the premises. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/JhVN6mwfgG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor had said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

