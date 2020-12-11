Blessings on Blessings, says Ranveer Singh as he shares picture alongside Yash Chopra statue

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh poses alongside Yash Chopra statue

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who completed a decade in the Bollywood film industry, posted a picture where he is seen with late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Expressing gratitude to Chopra, Ranveer on Friday shared an thank you note on social media. Ranveer made his debut with the 2010 Yash Raj Films production 'Band Baaja Baaraat' opposite Anushka Sharma. Posting the picture on his Instagram handle, the Gully Boy captioned it: "Blessings on Blessings on Blessings."

The actor has showcased his versatility through various roles and zeal for cinema in this decade. In his decade long journey in Bollywood, Ranveer has given hits such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Gully Boy' and 'Simmba'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a picture from the cinema hall. He wrote, "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams... it was marvellous."

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in "83", where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi.

Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

(With inputs from IANS)