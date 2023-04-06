Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover reveal daughter Devi’s face, netizens say 'she's got the looks

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed the face of their baby girl Devi born in November last year. The couple shared the good news on social media, and fans and celebrities nationwide couldn't stop sending their love and blessings their way. Some also felt she resembled her father Karan.

Bipasha and Karan reveal Devi’s face

Sharing the pictures, Bipasha Basu wrote on Instagram, “Hello world … I am Devi (heart emoticon and several nazar amulets) #devibasusinghgrover.” Arti Singh, whom Bipasha and Karan had wished on her birthday in separate posts on the same day, reacted to Devi's pics, saying, “Awwwwwwwwww deviiiiiiii first photo on my birthday.”

See post,

One of their followers wrote in the comments section, “She's got the looks... A star is born.. May God bless her with gud health always.” Another wrote, “Most Beautiful Bachcha! God bless her all the happiness in the world.” Karan's fan page reacted to the post, “Karan ki carbon copy.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first kid after six years of marriage. Bipasha kept her followers updated on her pregnancy progress via social media, posting frequent updates and sharing photos. When Karan and Bipasha announced the birth of their daughter on social media, messages of congrats poured in.

On the sets of their 2015 movie 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan fell in love and later tied the knot. The pair revealed they were expecting a child in August 2022. Bipasha and Karan were married on April 30, 2016, in Mumbai. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry having a massive fan following.

