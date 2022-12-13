Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi turns a month old; couple celebrates | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover celebrate Devi's one-month birthday.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12. On Monday, their cute girl turned a month old. To celebrate the occasion, both Bipasha and Karan made special arrangements at their residence. Bipasha and Karan jointly shared a video, in which they were seen celebrating the occasion by cutting the cake. Taking to Instagram, the mommy shared a video wherein she and her Karan can be seen beaming with pride as their daughter turned a month old.

In the video, they both sang the "Happy Birthday" song while cutting the cake. Sharing it Bipasha captioned, “And just like that, Devi is one month old. Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga. #monkeylove #newparents #grateful #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi” She also shared a close-up of the cake image on her Insta story. On the cake it was written, " Devi turns 1 month."

In the comments section, actor Dia Mirza dropped a red heart. One of the users wrote, "Happy 1 month Devi." Another user said, "Love and blessing to Devi!!! Happy one month birthday little angel."

Earlier, the new parents shared an awwdorable first picture of their newborn daughter Devi. The actress showered love on her family but she edited the face of her daughter with an emoji. Also, she shared her ‘recipe for making a sweet baby angel’ in the caption.

In the photo, Bipasha and Karan are seen cradling their daughter Devi. In the lovable post, the two had huge smiles as they look at their little one warmth and love. The couple posed for a cute picture in the backdrop of a sunset. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the picture and wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me, 3) Half cup of Ma's blessings and love, 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

The Bollywood couple became proud parents to a girl after six years of marriage. In a post on Instagram, Bipasha shared the happy news with her fans and followers. She captioned her post, "Blessed." The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

