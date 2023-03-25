Bipasha Basu shares precious video of her 'endless conversations' with daughter Devi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu with her daughter Devi

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu seems to be enjoying her motherhood days. She often treats his fans to snaps of quality time spent with her daughter Devi. Bipasha dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen spending some quality time and talking to her four-month-old daughter, while Devi's tiny palms touch her face. The video was captured by her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Endless conversations with my Devi, Priceless moments captured by Papa @iamksgofficial." In the video, Bipasha and Devi can be seen having some baby conversation, even as Devi talks to her mother by grabbing her face. Arti Singh and Shamita Shetty reacted to the post. Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, baby girl Devi last year in November, and since then, the new parents have been over the moon.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post announcing the name of her daughter. The post read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Bipasha and Karan are yet to reveal their daughter's face to the world.

In August, the couple broke the big news regarding their pregnancy on social media. Since then, the actress has been posting adorable pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her pregnancy journey. For those unversed, Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

On the professional front, Bipasha is currently on a break and seems to be enjoying her motherhood phase. On the other hand, her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, that stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as main leads, alongside Anil Kapoor. The film which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Bang' and 'War'. The makers of the film are eyeing for the January 25, 2024 release of the film in theatres.

