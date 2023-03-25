Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's lockdown drama opens to LOW numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAHUAMOITRAFANS Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's lockdown drama was released in theaters on March 24. The highly-anticipated film, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown. Bheed not only brought back the pain and struggles of the COVID pandemic, but the film got embroiled in controversy for connecting the times with the Partition of India. Even after receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, Bheed opened to extremely low numbers. However, it is expected to earn better in the upcoming days.

Bheed Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "There is no point in talking about collections as the Bheed itself is an embarrassment in the name of cinema. The trailer is actually unwatchable so who will watch the film. In a time when the need is to have visual appeal to bring people into cinemas here is a film in Black & White." On Day 1, the Bheed managed to rake in just 0.15 crore India net. The film had an overall 5.48 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 24, 2023.

About Bheed

Talking about the movie, director Anubhav shared, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.”

Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on 24th March 2023.

