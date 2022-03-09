Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child? Actress' latest pics spark rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MITHILA Bipasha Basu has once again sparked pregnancy rumors after she was spotted with Karan Singh Grover.

The entertainment galore on Wednesday (March 9) was swamped with reports of Bollywood's power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child. The married couple was recently spotted posing for the paps in the city as they stepped out for a dinner date on the occasion of International Women's Day with their parents. In the pictures, Bipasha was seen wearing a loose-fitting blue summer dress while Karan opted for a casual black T-shirt with ripped denim.

As soon as the pictures of the couple surfaced on the internet, netizens were left wondering if the actress is pregnant. "She is definitely pregnant... glowing mummy to be n oversized dress," wrote a fan. Another said, "I think she is pregnant." And to no surprise, fans started bombarding social media with congratulatory wishes for the couple.

However, if the latest media reports are to be believed then the rumors of Bipasha’s pregnancy are absolutely false. Although both Karan and Bipasha have not responded to the update.

Recently, Bipasha hosted a surprise party for Karan on his 40th birthday. Their close friends and family joined them in their celebrations. Arti Singh, Rajiv Adatia, Vivian Bhatena, his wife Nikhila Palat were among a few to attend the event. Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Karan's birthday eve. Sharing the video she wrote, "The joy of seeing loving faces and the power of hugs = Happiness #happybirthdaymonkeyprince #grateful #Blessed."

In the video, Karan can be seen getting emotional as he enters the venue. Indeed, he looked surprised to see all his loved ones around him.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan have been married for the past five and a half years. They will be completing 6 years of marital bliss on April 30, 2022. The couple was recently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

