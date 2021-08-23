Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty's raksha bandhan video message for Shamita leaves her teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KHABRIBIGGBOSSOTT Shilpa's raksha bandhan video message for Shamita

Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing many eyeballs for all the drama happening in the house. After a loaded weekend ka vaar where Karan Johar slammed the contestants for their remarks on 'women,' contestants took a sigh of relief when they saw video messages of their families. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shamita Shetty received a heartfelt message from her sister Shilpa Shetty that made her teary-eyed. Shilpa has been a part of Big Brother and also won the show. In the message, she encouraged Shamita to play the game and be strong.

Shilpa Shetty said, "Big Brother ya Bigg Boss tapak hi jaate hain humari zindagi mein. Pata nahi kya rishta hai. But tum jaanti ho ki waqt padne par hum khud hi ek doorse ke bhai behen ban hi jaate hain. Toh mere bhai, apna khayal rakhna, strong rehna. Kyuki agar tum strong ho toh main strong hu, mummy strong hain (Big Brother and Bigg Boss just fall into our lives. Don't know what this relationship is. But you know how we play a brother's role in each others' lives when the need arises. So my brother, take care yourself. Because if you are strong then I am strong and our mother is strong). Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love and aise hi khelte rehna."

Shamita Shetty has frequently been seen talking about her journey in the film industry as Shilpa Shetty's sister. In one of the episodes, she had said, "I have had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry, I am more confident as a person now. People know me as Shamita ‘Shetty’, Shilpa’s sister. It’s a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don’t know the real me."

Shamita Shetty made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein. She also became popular for her song Sharara Sharara.

Meanwhile, the promos for Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by Salman Khan, have started airing on the TV. Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha is seen lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show. In the promo, Salman is seen wandering around in the woods when he hears a sound coming from a tree that he names 'Vishwasuntree' and starts having a conversation with it.