Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan quits showbiz forever: Will follow order of the Creator

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANAKHAAN21 Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan quits showbiz forever: Will follows order of the Creator

In a lengthy post, popular TV actress Sana Khan announced her separation from the field of acting, showbiz lifestyle on her Instagram account. Saying goodbye to the glamorous life, acting and the entertainment industry, Sana wrote that she wants to only follow her religion now. Sana asked a few questions to herself and one of them is this: ‘Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?’

Read Sana Khan's full statement here:

“Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I Have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?

Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?

When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.Thank you very much Sana Khan”.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage