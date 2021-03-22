Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya feels 'amazing' as he receives special gift from Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 14’s first runner-up Rahul Vaidya has received a special gift from the host of the show Salman Khan. Rahul is elated to have received this gift. Giving a glimpse of his latest possession, Rahul took to his Instagram and shared his pictures with the Being Human e-cycle, "Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @BeingSalmanKhan! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio."

In the pictures, Rahul can be seen as really happy and enjoying his ride on the new E-bike.

This left his fans excited as they dropped their comments on the post. One of them wrote, "Woww Fantastic." The other wrote, "Bilkul King k jaise lag rahe ho." Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga commented, "Gifted by salman sir is a prized posession,"

For the unversed, Salman Khan had promised to gift two e-bikes to the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and first runner-up Rahul Vaidya.

Currently, Rahul Vaidya is spending a lot of time meeting his friends and with his ladylove Disha Parmar. The duo attended the sangeet ceremony of Megha Israni and Yash Bhatia where they gave a beautiful dance performance on a popular number from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na.

There have also been reports that Rahul was given an opportunity to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he has nodded in yes. However, no official confirmation is out yet. A few days back when the celebrity couple Rubina and Abhinav went live on Instagram, they were questioned by a fan about participating in another reality show to which the Shakti actress said, "Yes, of course."

Apart from Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav, celebs like Shefali Jariwala, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra, Urvashi Dholakia, Erica Fernandes, and Mohit Malik have been reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Speaking about the previous season, it was Karisma Tanna and Karan Patel who fought the final task and later the Naagin actress lifted the trophy of the season.