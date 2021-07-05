Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor is slaying a badass avatar as Chiraunji in first look poster

After surprising the audience with the first look poster of Saif Ali Khan, the makers of 'Bhoot Police' revealed the first-look poster of Arjun Kapoor's character. Arjun will be showcasing the role of ‘Chiraunji’ in the film. Sharing the first look poster Arjun wrote, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice."

Arjun can be seen slaying a badass look in the poster. He is wearing an oversized black outfit accessorized with a knife-shaped pendant and studded rings. Giving an intense look, he is carrying a fire torch in one hand.

Take a look:

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, Bhoot Police is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop his first look as Vibhooti from the film. Revealing his character, Kareena's wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

The poster showcased Saif in a head-to-toe black outfit. Keeping his hair and beard perfectly styled, Saif is wearing a leather jacket and a black shirt.

The film is Directed by Pavan Kriplani, of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in the Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from Bhoot Police, will next be seen in the Mohit Suri-directed thriller "Ek Villain 2".