Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse slams trolls, says, 'I am not Kapil Sharma who can crack jokes'

TV actress Nehha Pendse has replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi in the most popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. While many fans have been patient enough to wait four months for the new Anita Bhabhi and welcomed Nehha with open arms, there have been a few who criticized the actress and said that her comic timing is not that great. Now, Nehha Pendse has reacted to the trolls and said that she is not a comedian to crack jokes and make people laugh.

Nehha Pendse told Indian Express, "It’s already coming my way even when people haven’t seen my work as Anita. However, I understand that the criticism comes from an emotional space. People have been emotionally connected to Saumya, and it’s like letting a new person come in your inner group. Just like any other new relationship, this too would take some time. And I want to give that space to my audience to find that connectivity, and I know then, they will accept me wholeheartedly."

She added, "I think every actor has to do hard work on every character. As for comedy, I don’t think it’s natural. However, this is a sitcom, where the situation is funny, I don’t need to do comedy. Honestly, I am not a Bharti Singh or Kapil Sharma who can crack jokes and make people laugh. A situational comedy set up works much better for me."

Ex-Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon has said that Nehha Pendse is the right choice to play the character. Asked if Nehha had a word with Saumya before stepping into her shoes, the actress revealed, "I could not chat with her, however, it was really sweet of her to personally message me. She told me that I was the right choice, and that she is really happy I took up the show. Saumya added that she feels the character is in capable hands. It was really kind of her to do that and it really made everything special."

Not just Saumya, Shilpa Shinde who played Angoori Bhabhi in the show earlier also complemented Nehha. She tokok to Instagram and wrote, "Sometimes I used to watch BGPH for Bharbuti ji @iaasifsheikhofficial and Saxena ji @saanandverma & Neha, ab tumhare liye ye show definitely dekhna padega as you are really a good actress...There are very few actresses having beauty and talent & u are one of them @nehhapendse."

Nehha was quick to respond and wrote, "I will do my best @shilpa_shinde_official."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, co-starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre, airs on &TV.