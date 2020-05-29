BFFs Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. Can you guess why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR, KAREENAKAPOORKHAN BFFs Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t speak to each other for almost a year

One of the coolest BFF duos of Bollywood, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, never fail to set trends on fire with their style statements. The duo has known each other for ages but there was a time when the two were not on talking terms over. Yes, Karan Johar in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, had revealed that Kareena demanded too much money for his film Kal Ho Na Ho which resulted in their fall out. Earlier, Kareena had played the iconic role of Poo in Karana Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Johar wrote, "She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time." He also added that the actress was skeptical about Nikkhil Advani’s ability to deliver at the box office.

KJo further wrote, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me."

However, Karan tried to extend a hand of friendship towards Kareena but was snubbed by her. He wrote, "Then came a function, organized by the police, where I saw Kareena and gave her a semi-smile, but she looked away and so I looked away too. I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?"

Later Karan and Kareena patched up when the actress called his father Yash Johar as he was diagnosed with stage four cancer during the making of Kal Ho Na Ho. They patched up then and have been inseparable since.

Recently, on Karan Johar's birthday, Kareena wished him with throwback photos and said, "Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday @karanjohar"

Karan and Kareena will soon be seen coming together for the filmmaker's ambitious project Takht.

