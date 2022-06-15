B Praak's baby dies at birth: Karan Johar, Neeti Mohan, Gauahar Khan & others react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/B PRAAK B Praak

B Praak who was expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan on Wednesday informed his fans and followers that they lost their newborn baby at birth. The singer took to Instagram and shared an update in a long note. "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time Yours Meera & Bpraak (sic)," the official statement read.

Several celebrities took to the comments section and showered their prayers on the couple. Karan Johar wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you." Actress Gauahar Khan said, "Oh god may god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an (angel emoji)." Aly Goni, Rajoiv Adatia and others also commented on the post.

On the occasion of his third wedding anniversary, B Praak had announced his wife's second pregnancy. "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022," he wrote alongside a photo of the two posing in front of a picturesque tropical view.