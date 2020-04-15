Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play professor from Money Heist in next film. Filmmakers are you listening?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play professor from Money Heist in next film

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to leave his fans amazed by his talented skills. From singing, dancing, acting to playing a number of instruments, the actor hasn't left any skill untouched. These days during the quarantine, Ayushmann has been honing his piano playing skills. Sharing a video on Instagram on Tuesday, the actor hypnotized his fans by playing the Bella Ciao on the piano. He also said that he wants to play the professor from the popular series Money heist which is why he is wearing the glasses while playing.

Ayushmann wrote, "I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao."

Ayushmann has been very active on social media, encouraging fans to stay indoors. He has been sharing his own couplets as well as poem by other writers that relate with the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, he recited a poem written by a Banaras based poet Neeti Panday. He wrote, "So, I decided I cannot be reading poetry every day I'll get bored. So, today I decided that I will read this poem by Neeti Pandey. She is very talented from Banaras."

The actor also dedicated a post to all the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country like the health officials as well as the police. Ayushmann wrote a poem thanking them for their service. Check out.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo next along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

