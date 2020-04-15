Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play professor from Money Heist in next film. Filmmakers are you listening?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to leave his fans amazed by his talented skills. From singing, dancing, acting to playing a number of instruments, the actor hasn't left any skill untouched. These days during the quarantine, Ayushmann has been honing his piano playing skills. Sharing a video on Instagram on Tuesday, the actor hypnotized his fans by playing the Bella Ciao on the piano. He also said that he wants to play the professor from the popular series Money heist which is why he is wearing the glasses while playing.
Ayushmann wrote, "I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao."
Ayushmann has been very active on social media, encouraging fans to stay indoors. He has been sharing his own couplets as well as poem by other writers that relate with the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, he recited a poem written by a Banaras based poet Neeti Panday. He wrote, "So, I decided I cannot be reading poetry every day I'll get bored. So, today I decided that I will read this poem by Neeti Pandey. She is very talented from Banaras."
इस दौर की कविता pic.twitter.com/8TcJNAKAf2— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 27, 2020
The actor also dedicated a post to all the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country like the health officials as well as the police. Ayushmann wrote a poem thanking them for their service. Check out.
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.
On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo next along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.
