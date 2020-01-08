Ayushmann Khurrana on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: It's the right time for an LGBTQ love story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana has entertained the viewers to the fullest with his iconic characters in Dream Girl and Bala last year. Now 2020 has many more interesting stories to tell, one of which is an LGBTQ love story. Ayushmann will be seen romancing another man in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor played the role of a man who suffered from erectile dysfunction, now the sequel will have him explore another unconventional premise. Talking about the same to Mumbai Mirror, the actor exclaimed that the timing is perfect to show a gay love story.

He said, “I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema. The Supreme Court has legalized same-sex relationships and this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community. Everyone aspires to create a certain space for themselves, and this is mine. It started with Vicky Donor and I am proud to own this space. Whenever someone does a film on taboo or unconventional subjects, people will say, ‘They did a film like Ayushmann’.”

Recently, Ayushmann was honoured with the National Award for his exceptional performance in the film Andhadhun. Reacting to how unbelievable it was for him, he said, “I was in La La Land after my first film, so I may have believed it. When your first film does well, you think everything will go right. I had a lot of self-confidence and probably a bit of overconfidence as well. But in 2014, I had three unsuccessful films. If someone had told me this then, it would have seemed outlandish. It is at times like this, when you need to recalibrate.”

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain,

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019

On the professional front, Ayushmann will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Singing praise for the legendary actor, he said, “He is so intelligent and full of energy even at this age... He comes so prepared that he’ll even know your lines.” The film will hit the screens on April 17 while Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled for a 21st February, 2020.

