Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana's film choices inspire Aditya Seal

Actor Aditya Seal, who is trying to find a foothold in the Hindi film industry, says he wants to work in meaningful and content-driven films like Ayushmann Khurrana. He praised his 36-year-old colleague saying that he is upgrading the standard of Indian cinema with his brave film choices.

"He (Ayushmann Khurrana) is an amazing actor and he has brilliant sense of choosing scripts. It is too early for me to say that I am following in his footsteps but, yes, that would be the line I would want to go down. I love his films and I love what he does with his characters. I think he is contributing towards the betterment of Indian cinema, so I would love to do that as well. He doesn't do those typical Hindi films where heroes run around the trees while singing songs. He does something that offers entertainment and gives social message to the audience, and he is basically upgrading the standards of Indian cinema," Aditya said.

Aditya was recently seen in the heroine-centric "Indoo Ki Jawaani", starring Kiara Advani. What was his reaction on getting the offer? "I was actually ecstatic because when I heard the story of the film, it was something very interesting and it was different from what I had done in my previous films. It had me playing a very regular guy with a very different outlook towards the world, and then the production house was very good as they had Kiara (Advani) on board, so I told myself that it is something I should be doing to show my different side as an actor," replied.

"Indoo Ki Jawani" is directed by Abir Sengupta. The film was released in theatres on December 11.