Ayushmann Khurrana draws inspiration from Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his admiration for Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana has been delivering back to back hits and has made a different league for himself. Apart from his brilliant acting, and subject driven films Ayushmann has made sure that the story of his film appeals to a larger audience. With his latest release Bala Ayushmann not just proved his metal as an actor but also showcased that when it comes to delivering a hit, he is the new generation star. His performance in Bala was applauded and his portrayal of a balding man on screen. Ayushmann has delivered seven back to back hits and while many new-gen actors look up to him, Ayushmann looks up to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor for inspiration.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Bala star said, “I’d love to name my contemporaries, even though normally people don’t do that. I look up to Ranveer Singh. The diversity in his filmography is amazing. His energy levels are unbelievable and he’s so inspiring. And also Ranbir Kapoor for that matter. Both Ranveer and Ranbir are extremely talented, and they inspire me.”

With back to back hit films, now the expectations with Ayushmann have risen and he seems to enjoy those expectations from him, “There are only positives out of it, and it is great that they have a certain expectation out of me. It gives me more courage to choose roles and scripts that are more radical and riskier. It gives me more bravado as a risk-taker.”

Ayushmann has been jumping from one hit to another and looks like he is no mood to stop. After his latest release Bala, he is now ready with the second installment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 21,2020.

