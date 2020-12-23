Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana proud as film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ wrap up shooting amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently finished shooting for his film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, says he is proud that his upcoming project has become the first mainstream film in India to wrap up shooting amid the Covid pandemic. The actor on Wednesday took to his social media handles to pen down an endearing note for the film team.

"Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus," Ayushmann wrote on Instagram along with a few pictures with co-star Vaani Kapoor and the director Abhishek Kapoor as they celebrated the moment.

“I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year! @gattukapoor #BhushanKumar@pragyakapoor @_vaanikapoor_ @gitspictures @tseriesfilms #ChandigarhKareAashiqui” he added.

While the movie will hit the theatres in the coming year, the cast and crew did manage to have a wrap-up party. Both actor Vani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana shared pictures from the party.

Vaani wrote, "and its a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it. Will miss this A team ! @gattukapoor @ayushmannk @pragyakapoor_ #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @gitspictures #chandigarhkareaashiqui #youhavemyheart"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has now started working on his upcoming project, a campus comedy-drama titled Doctor G.