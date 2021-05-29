Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing on stage, says he'll 'probably cry' if gets to do this again

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana

With the second wave of Covid putting a stop on film shoots and concerts, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been missing the days when he used to perform on the stage. The actor in a social media post said that he will probably cry if he gets to do this again. Sharing a fan post, the actor wrote, "Do we see the light at the end of the tunnel? Whenever I'll get to do this again, I will probably cry."

The fans post showed Ayushmann Khurrana standing on stage singing his song Pani Da Rang from his debut film Vicky Donor. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Ayushmann is a blessed singer and charms the audience with his soulful voice.

Last month, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap contributed to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for COVID 19. "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis," he wrote.



Ayushmann added: "Today, again, this pandemic asks us how to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People across India have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more."

"We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many as possible and have now contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief Fund in this hour of need. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit," the actor concluded.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He has since carved a niche for himself in the industry with projects like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Badhaai Ho", "AndhaDhun", "Article 15" and "Bala". He will be next seen opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo".