Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan blessed with a baby girl; share FIRST photo

Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan have become parents to a baby girl. Taking to social media, the couple announced the happy news. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor announced in September that they are expecting their first child almost after almost five years of their marriage. Now, Ayaz has shared a glimpse of their little bundle of joy and we are just in awe.

On Instagram, Ayaz Khan shared a picture of her daughter which he captioned, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan." In the awwdorable photo, the newborn can be seen holding the fingers of her mom and dad, however, Dua's face isn't revealed. As soon as he shared the picture, celebs and fans flooded the comment section with their love and blessings.

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer Merchant commented, "Love the name ..Congratulations you guys." Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, "Ohhhh my god congratulations." Actor Bipasha Basu shared the picture on her Instagram which she captioned, "Dua. She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701 .Can't wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua. Two strawberries."

Ayaz and his wife Jannat announced in September that they are expecting their first child. "Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life.. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Ayaz tied the knot with Jannat in 2018. On the work front, he began her career in 2005 with the film Bluffmaster. He has acted in movies like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Chashme Baddoor among others. Also, he appeared in some TV series like Parichay, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Laut Aao Trisha, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Kesari Nandan and more.

