Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding preparations begin; pics of cricketers decked-up house go viral

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations have seemingly begun. It appears that the celebrity duo will tie the knot in just a matter of days. While both families are tight lipped about the occasion and have refrained from making any statements regarding the same, photos and videos of the Indian cricketer's house have gone viral on social media. In the viral pics, the cricketer's Mumbai residence in Bandra is seen all decked up. Sandhu Palace in Mumbai's Pali Hill has been decorated with lights ahead of the rumoured wedding.

According to several media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have planned to have a three-day wedding extravaganza. The couple is expected to get married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's family home in Khandala with family and close friends in attendance. As the videos went viral, netizens reacted to them by congratulating the couple and dropping heart emojis under the post. Take a look:

Earlier in July, when the marriage rumours first surfaced on the internet, the actress dispelled the rumours on her Instagram story in a hilarious manner. The actress wrote, "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, Lol."

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official in 2021. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly. The two have been in a relationship for almost four years. They have been spotted in movie screenings, and parties and posts pictures of each other on social media.

Speaking about her work, Athiya was last seen on screen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

