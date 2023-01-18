Priyanka Chopra reviews Joyland, the first Pakistani film to enter Oscars shortlist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra writes for Pakistani film Joyland

Priyanka Chopra is all praise for Pakistani film Joyland. The movie which has faced a number of trials and tribulations in Pakistan is shortlisted for the Oscars, the first ever movie to do so from the country. PeeCee seem to have enjoyed the film thoroughly. The global star took to her social media account to give a shoutout to the team of Joyland. Tagging the cast and crew of the film, Priyanka called it a 'must watch'.

“#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must watch,” she wrote in an Instagram Story while posting a video from the film.

Joyland at Oscars

Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the best international feature film category. "Joyland" is among 15 films that made the cut for the best international feature film honour and will advance to the final stage of nominations. India's "Chhello Show" ("Last Film Show") also made it to the list, according to the official website of the Academy.

This is not the maiden international recognition for "Joyland" as it was also the first film from Pakistan to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival and win the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section. That time too PeeCee had shared a post for the film.

About Joyland

The critically-acclaimed film follows a patriarchal family, craving for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman. Salim Sadiq wrote and directed the film which features an ensemble cast of Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer. It is produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann.

Joyland controversy

Joyland's release in Pakistan, however, was a tricky affair. After being cleared by the censor board, it was declared “uncertified” for containing “highly objectionable material” that goes against the country’s “social values and moral standards”. After facing backlash by celebrities and the public, PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to review the ban, which was later revoked. Punjab reinstated the ban in the province though the film was released everywhere else and elicited glowing reviews.

