Akshay Kumar's wedding anniversary gift for Twinkle Khanna is both funny and romantic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share romantic posts on wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. The Bollywood celebrity couple made each other feel special and shared lovely posts on their social media. While Akshay posted a romantic photo with Twinkle, who he fondly calls Tina, the actress-turned-author revealed what he gifted her. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle treated fans with pictures of herself and her hubby Akshay Kumar. The first photo is of a cute card in which a caricature of Tina is seen along with the quirky messages -- "Alexa, remind me to go to the gym" and "I have added gin to your shopping list." The second open was a selfie of the duo.

Sharing the pictures, she posted, "Only he could have got me this card! 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough."

Akshay, on the other hand, shared a romantic of them donning traditional attires and being lost in each other's gaze. "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina." he wrote.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are the proud parents of son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming family-entertainer 'Selfiee', which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving Licence', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Actors Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project, which is being produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Twinkle, on the other hand, quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. In 2015, she came out with her first book 'Mrs. Funnybones'. In 2017, she unveiled with her second book titled 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'.

Latest Entertainment News