Asur 2 actress Anupriya Goenka on her most challenging role; life before acting and more | EXCLUSIVE

Asur 2 actress Anupriya Goenka on her most challenging role; life before acting and more

Actress Anurpiya Goenka is back on the screen with her powerful role of Naina Nair in the new Hindi web series Asur 2. The show has been garnering much love and appreciation from the audience even though only two episodes started streaming on Jio Cinema at first. Now however, all the episode are available to watch online. Fans are in love with the storyline and the performances. Anupriya Goenka has once again proved that she has a strong screen presence. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actress opened up about meeting the viewers' expectations with Asur 2, what was the most challenging role of her career, her life without acting, and more.

You are back as Naina Nair in Asur 2; what do you think are the viewers' expectations from the web series and will it be able to meet them?

People have loved us a lot in Asur. And personally, I believe Asur 2 is also gonna do very, very well and audiences would be very happy with it. We feel very responsible for giving them something that they feel satisfied with especially after we are coming back after 3 years. So yes, I think I feel that they will be very satisfied and happy and entertained. And also we are seeing very interesting things through this season and they are very relevant to today's time after COVID. There is a lot of chaos internally and externally in today's time and the series kind of reflects that.

There have been many web series on the dichotomy of good versus evil, how do you think is Asur different?

I think very different. First of all, it is a great mix of mythological, thriller, and psychological aspects together. We are really going into details with everything. The writers haven't cut short to provide answers to the audiences. They are asking questions I believe the audiences if they look through it, they will find answers themselves or at least there will be a dialogue within them which is what every content should be able to do. It is just not for entertainment purposes.

It was challenging sometimes because so much happens at the same time. It takes a special kind of belief system to be able to dish out a project like that. So kudos to Jio, kudos to the makers. And it's been a very fulfilling journey because as a team, I think it's one of the best teams that I have worked with all in all.

You have starred in a number of movies and web series; which has been the most challenging role in your career?

I think for me the most challenging one was Padmaavat so far because I got to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, and with him, it was more about fitting into his stream. As an actor, I have always been my own person, much more in a given scenario and I have worked very closely with directors through their vision, but. Padmaavat I remember was a little more than that and it took me a while to understand how to create because Sanjay Sir also wants the actor to have their own personality and bring their own emotion to the table while sitting in his vision. He notices it immediately if it is mechanical or if it is real. And to learn as an actor how to speak and be honest to yourself and do what your director wants you to do and fit into the whole thing was what I think I've learned the most on the Padmaavat set.

The framework was breathtaking and it can get overwhelming sometimes, but through him, I learned how to be much more aware of how beautiful it is to be a woman. I was always very proud, but he just spelled it out for me much more or to be able to flirt with the camera or really treat the camera as a companion. And I think he teaches you beautiful aspects of filmmaking or acting person.

From corporate life to acting, what has been your constant motivation to continue and not go back to corporate?

I just love acting. I am an overthinker and my mind is gone instantly. I think acting is the one time when I feel meditative between action and cut. No matter what is happening in my life, what has happened just before that action. I am just there. I'm in the present moment and that is the most fulfilling feeling. It's almost like you breathe through it many times.

And everything in life is justified for the purpose of acting like whatever emotions I go through; I have started searching for experiences because I want to be a better performer or push myself further. Also, the best of life is somewhere through the quest of being better as a performer. And it is so beautiful. So, I think that is what keeps me going as an actor, and I want to keep doing it forever. I want to do other things also, sometimes, many times. But I know that acting will be a part of my life. throughout.

