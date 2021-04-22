Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHWINYIYERTIWARI Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari postpones launch of debut novel

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has postponed the release of her debut novel "Mapping Love". The novel was scheduled to release on May 21, and the filmmaker took to social media to share the news with fans on Wednesday.

She posted a statement that read: "A Note Celebrating the words I have written in the fragrance of a book store. The joy of opening a just arrived box with a beautiful book inside that has a story to say. Like my movies, I dreamt of a similar togetherness. Of reading chapters amongst book lovers and making all of you a part of my happiness.

"But my journey of life keeps surprising us and in these trying times I don't feel right to release my debut novel, 'Mapping Love' on 21st May, 2021 when there are so many humans affected by this treacherous virus. I have decided to wait as time heals to see bright faces on a normal day and we rejoice the love for all beautiful forms of art once again. Sending love to each and everyone. Take care of yourselves and your young ones. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari"

Earlier, Ashwiny had revealed that it took her three years to bring the book to life. "As a storyteller every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. ''Mapping Love'' is that story of falling in love with art of writing all over again with stillness.

"It''s taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as Rupa Publications brings my debut novel to everyone," the director said in a statement.

In an Instagram post, Rupa Publications shared a teaser of the book.

"Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer and filmmaker, her films ''Nil Battey Sannata'', ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'', ''Ghar ki Murgi'', ''Panga'' are entertaining as well as thought provoking," the post read.

Ashwiny is known for her feature films "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Panga". The filmmaker is set to debut in the OTT space with the series "Faadu".