Asha Bhosle shares throwback picture with legendary singer R. D. Burman

Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle, who is very active on social media, has shared another beautiful memory from the golden old days on Instagram. The singer posted a black and white picture with Pancham Da and wrote, “The days... with Pancham” In the photo, Asha Bhosle can be seen doing playback singing for a song as R. D Burman stand beside her and keep track of the music.

Asha Bhosle keep sher fans entertained by sharing many social moments from the gone days on social media. Recently, on her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, the singer shared a throwback picture with the ‘shaan of hindustan’ and wished her saying, “Aaj meri badi behen, @mangeshkar.lata ka janamdin hai! Vo 90 baras ki hui hai! Aap sabko maloom hai ki vo Bharat ki shaan hai. Janamdin ki shubhkamnayein”

She also shared another picture in which both Asha and Lata were seen taking a picture of latter’s birthday cake. There is no denying that the two singers share a very special bond and celebrate all their success and happy moments together.

Earlier, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor had also shared an old picture that featured Asha Bhosle and Pancham Da. The picture was taken at R. D Burman’s birthday where Asha Bhosle cooked the food for everyone. Rishi wrote, “The gentleman behind me is not Manna Dey sahab but my favourite Nasir Husain sahab. Such a fun picture. Asha Bhonsle ji cooked for us that night. Pancham’s unreleased music from several films regaled us!”

This picture was shot on Pancham’s birthday at his sitting room/residence.The gentleman behind me is not Manna Dey sahab but my favourite Nasir Husain sahab. Such a fun picture. Asha Bhonsle ji cooked for us that night. Pancham’s unreleased music from several films regaled us! pic.twitter.com/h4mjBMkuKn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2019

