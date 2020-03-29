As Kartik Aaryan enjoys Pati Patni Aur Woh with parents, Kriti Sanon calls him 'devdas.' Know why

One of the much-loved Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the quarantine life with parents and his latest video is proof. The complete lockdown in the country due to coronavirus widespread gave the perfect chance to the actor to watch the television premiere of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey and Aparshakti Khurana on Sony Max at 12 pm. Kartik shared the video of how his parents waited to watch even the credits of the film. Well not just this, another thing that caught our eyes was the comment by his Luka Chuppi co-actress Kriti Sanon who on the same post called Kartik 'Devdas.' Read to find out why she did the same.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik captioned it as, "Apni picture Sunday ko Family ke saath baithke TV pe dekhne wali feeling...Still unbeaten And Mummy Never waits for credits."

Meanwhile, during the video we saw how Kartik was seen in a very casual avatar with his beard grown all over (considering the fact that he's not getting the grooming due to lockdown). This is what caught Kriti's attention who said, "Ur beard!! full devdas grunge mode!" Not just her even fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented on the same but had a different view to it as he wrote, "Beard looks good." Have a look:

Talking about the film, The film revolves around the life of Chintu Tyagi (Kartik), a happily married man with Bhumi Pednekar whose life turns upside down when Tapasya Singh (Ananya) enters his life. Watch Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer here:

Talking about the quarantine, Kartik has become quite active on social media and keeps on sharing videos where he is either seeing doing household chores, singing songs or monologues in order to aware fans about coronavirus. Have a look:

Kartik Aaryan has become filmmakers favorite as much as he is of the viewers. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. He also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.