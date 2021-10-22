IStandWithSRK trends on Twitter as fans shower love, support on Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan's drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUDHEENKULKARNI,SRKISM_555_ Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan in jail

A day after Bollywood superstar was seen at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai to meet his son Aryan Khan, fans have come forward to support the actor. Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case earlier this month. Ever since his visit, #IStandWithSRK is trending on Twitter with a number of fans and celebrities extending their support to Shah Rukh and his son. The 55-year-old superstar visited his son in the prison on a day when Aryan Khan's judicial custody was extended till October 30 by a special court and a team of the NCB landed at his residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra as part of investigation into the drugs case, but an NCB official clarified it was not a "raid".

Lauding Khan's calm demeanour, actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!”

Actors Pooja Bhatt and Sonu Sood too tweeted for SRK. Pooja shared a video of the actor outside the jail and wrote, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children?Tragic.”

Sonu, on the other hand, did not name him, but seemingly his tweet was dedicated to the actor. “Kisi ki bhavnao ke peeche camera lekar daudne se pehle yaad rakhna, ishwar ka camera aap par focus lagae baitha hai. Kyuki har khabar khabar nahi hoti."

Fans too showered SRK and his son with love. Sample some of these tweets:

Talking about the 'Mumbai Drug Bust' case, the Bombay High Court on Thursday morning decided to take up his son Aryan Khan's bail plea on next Tuesday, October 26.

Simultaneously, Ananya Panday -- daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday was summoned to the NCB offices for the probe and the actress. She is likely to be called today (October 22) as well.

The NCB has claimed that her name apparently figures in some WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan recovered by the agency, along with others.

As part of its probe into the cruise ship party raids, the NCB has arrested a total of 20 persons so far, and more arrests are not ruled out.