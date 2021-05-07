Image Source : FILE IMAGE Arya turns 17: Allu Arjun says 'It changed my course as an actor'

Actor Allu Arjun's superhit 'Arya' has completed 17 years of release on Friday. On the occasion, the superstar penned a heartfelt post. Taking to his social media the actor note how the film had changed the course of his career. Allu revealed how Arya changed the lives of so many people involved in its making as well. Helmed by Sukumar, Arya is a Telugu campus-based romantic drama which featured Arjun as a guy madly in love with Geetha, played by Anuradha Mehta.

Sharing the note on Instagram, Allu wrote: "This movie changed the lives of so many people. It changed my course as an actor. Sukumar garu’s life as a director, Dil Raj garu’s life as a producer, DSP’s life as a musician and Rathnavelu’s life as a DOP. Bunny Vas as distributor then and many more lives. We all so thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called Arya. We will always cherish this as our greatest milestone in our lives."

The film released in 2004 was Arjun's second film as a solo hero after "Gangotri" in 2003. Arya, is about an outgoing and free-spirited boy. It was dubbed and released in Malayalam with the same name. It was a runaway success at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Allu recently tested positive for COVID19. He took to his social media to update his fans about the health update. The actor said he has "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery. The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings. Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine. "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine," the actor wrote.

Also Read: Allu Arjun 'recovering well' after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'nothing to worry'

On the work front, Arjun has the multilingual action thriller "Pushpa" slated for a theatrical release on August 13. Apart from this, he is also set to team up with director Siva Koratala of "Bharat Ane Nenu" fame.