Allu Arjun 'recovering well' after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'nothing to worry'

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday said he has "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery, days after contracting the virus. The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings. Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine. "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine," the "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" star said.

"Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude," he added. The actor had opened up about his diagnosis on April 28 and urged those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

The actor posted a note on Twitter to share the health update. "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," Arjun wrote.

On the work front, Arjun has the multilingual action thriller "Pushpa" slated for a theatrical release on August 13. It first look in the upcoming film was released last month. The introduction offered a sneak peek into the world of Pushpa, a relentless man who will stop at nothing to beat the odds.

Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time. The film is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.

Apart from this, he is also set to team up with director Siva Koratala of "Bharat Ane Nenu" fame.

