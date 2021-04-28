Allu Arjun tests COVID 19 positive, actor isolates himself at home

Image Source : TWITTER/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun

Telugu star Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The actor posted a note on Twitter on Wednesday to share the health update. "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols," Arjun wrote. He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and informed that he is doing fine and that his fans need not worry.

"Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," he added.

Recently, the actor was in the news when his song "Seeti Maar" was recreated by Salman Khan and Disha Patani for upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song has been recreated by music composer Devi Sri Prasad from an original composition he scored for the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer "Duvvada Jagannadham" in 2017.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun's first look in the upcoming film "Pushpa" was released earlier this month. The introduction offered a sneak peek into the world of Pushpa, a relentless man who will stop at nothing to beat the odds. The character revelation shows Allu Arjun's makeover for the film, visuals of forests in Andhra Pradesh and comes with the music of Devi Sri Prasad.

Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time. The film is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. It is slated to release on August 13.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun is popularly known as the Stylish Star. He has only recently been named Icon Staar (the extra 'a' is perhaps for added impact). The name came about recently when the first look of his upcoming film "Pushpa" was launched a few days ago. The film's director Sukumar announced at the event: "Everyone has known him as the Stylish Star. From now on, he will be Icon Staar". So much so, the teaser of the film introduces Arjun as Icon Staar.

--with IANS inputs