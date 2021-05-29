Arushi Nishank launches COVID-19 Relief Campaign in Uttarakhand

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUSHI NISHANK Arushi Nishank

Arushi Nishank, an actor, social activist, acclaimed kathak exponent, who is also an environmentalist, film producer and co-founder of Sparsh Ganga has come forward to help those affected by the coronavirus. She has helmed projects for COVID-19 relief efforts across Uttarakhand and beyond. Sparsh Ganga is a non-profitable initiative started in 2008, in Uttarakhand with the motive of preserving the river Ganga and the environment.

She will be sending ration (wheat flour, Rice, Dal, Tea and Biscuits) with medical kits consisting of oxygen concentrator, masks, steamer, PPE kits, sanitisers, digital thermometer, oximeters, vitamin C tablets. Along with this 200-500 more kits consisting of sanitiser and mask will also be distributed by team Sparsh Ganga in Haridwar.

Some of the resources will be handover to the DM of Haridwar and the rest of the resources will be distributed in the interiors of Uttarakhand. Arushi and her Sparsh Ganga team have also started a helpline number for beds, treatment and other facilities in Uttarakhand. Sparsh Ganga team is continuously helping people by distributing masks and sanitiser kits from the first hit of Covid-19.

She also shared the same on her Instagram account. Posting some pictures from the campaign, she wrote, "I am the daughter of Uttarakhand, and this is the time to extend our hands to support #Uttarakhand. Initiated covid-19 relief campaign with Sparsh Ganga team, sending ration and medical kits in the interiors of Uttarakhand. I would like to extend my regards to Sandeep Aggarwal Foundation, who joined us for this campaign."

Speaking on the relief efforts, Arushi said, "This is the time to prove we all are human and we can only win if we stand together. I am the daughter of Uttarakhand and we will do our best to support and provide whatever we can do."

On the work front, she was last seen in music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee.