Arshad Warsi: Boman and I landed our dream jobs with 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse'

Actors Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani recently launched the trailer of the upcoming comedy show "LOL Hasse Toh Phasse." Both have always been one of the most loved pairs from the entertainment industry. The unscripted show is Indian adaptation of the Amazon Original series "LOL", where ace comedians live together for six episodes. While the show’s release on Amazon Prime Video is now just a few days away, both Arshad and Boman shared their experience while working on this fun comedy reality show.



Commenting on their experience, while working on the aforementioned show, Arshad said "When Boman and I were shooting for LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, we both felt like we have landed our dream jobs. Where else do you get to see ten of India’s best comedians trying to make each other laugh while you get the opportunity to just laugh at their jokes and have a great time while sipping on tea and coffee, munching snacks, and having a grand lunch."

"This was one of the best experiences we have had on any project. I actually felt like inviting all my friends over so they could have a blast with us too!" he added.



For the uninitiated, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani will be seen as co-hosts in Amazon Prime Video’s LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse where they will be playing referees and keeping an eye on ten of India’s best comedians viz Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Suresh Menon, Cyrus Broacha, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik, Ankita Srivastava and Aakash Gupta who are doing their best to be the “last one laughing” in this comedy battleground.



Meanwhile, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse will premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 30th of April.



Watch the trailer here: