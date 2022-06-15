Arjun Kapoor tries romantic poses with Bhumi Pednekar, netizens compain to Malaika Arora

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, MALAIKA ARORA Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and his The Ladykiller co-star Bhumi Pednekar tried really hard to get some romantic pictures together. They tried sitting comfortably on grass, faking candids and even Arjun tried to lift Bhumi in his arms, but they always ended up laughing and goofing around. After looking at their pictures and videos, netizens want to complain to Arjun's beau Malaika and draw attention to what the actor is doing. "After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer - Swipe on for some," Arjun had captioned the post.

"Malaika wants to know your location," a user commented on the photo, while another said, "I must have felt quite jealous if i was malaika." "Mam Malaika Arora Arjun sir sabhi video ya pic pr like ya comment jrur krti thi but isme kuch nhi," wrote a third one reacting to the pic. Some others joked that the Bollywood diva would be taking Arjun's case when he returns home. "Bhai Malaika dekhegi to tumhari Khair nahin," said a user, while another one joked, "Malaika mam soch rahi ki beta tu ghar aah phir main tujhe dekhti hu." Take a look at the photos here:

'The Lady Killer' chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', is directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's lineup for 2022 looks quite diverse and interesting. He will not only be seen showcasing his muscles in the entertainer 'Ek Villain 2' but will also flaunt his acting mettle in 'Kuttey' besides 'The Ladykiller'.

Bhumi, on the other hand, has Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' and a soon to be announced project.