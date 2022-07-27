Arjun Kapoor has THIS to say about Ranveer Singh's nude photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is best of friends with Ranveer Singh and anybody who follows Bollywood news knows about it. The two actors are known for their bromance and on several occasions have come forward to extend their support to each other. Likewise, when Arjun was probed about Ranveer Singh's nude photos that landed him in trouble, the actor came in defence of his friend. Speaking to media at an Ek Villain 2 event, Arjun said one needs to see the good in Ranveer.

“I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does”, India Today quoted the Ek Villain Returns actor as saying.

The Mumbai Police have booked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for obscenity and on other charges after his nude photos appeared in a New York-based magazine and later became viral on social media networks.

"I have filed the complaint along with my husband Abhishek Chaubey's NGO on the issue with the Chembur police on Monday. The police have taken cognizance and registered a first information report on the NGO's plea," lawyer Vedika Chaube told IANS.

Among other things, the couple have contended that the photos of Singh have hurt the sensitivities and modesty of many women who are the actor's followers on various social media networks.

Singh's photos, which surfaced on his Instagram account on July 22, evoked massive attention from celebs like Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, film-maker Ram Gopal Verma and commoners, getting likes and trolls in equal measure.

